Home > Sports > BCCI Announces Huge Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Senior Players Will Earn…

The World Cup victory is a major shift in the opinion of experts and stakeholders to women's cricket in India, that the world is a more powerful place where the three factors of investment, media visibility, and commercial interest are together forming a more powerful ecosystem.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published: December 23, 2025 09:25:52 IST

India’s remarkable win in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup has marked a turnaround, making the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to unveil a series of reform geared towards the upliftment of women’s cricket and also to offer financial incentives for the identification of talents at both the grass and professional levels. The BCCI’s recent Apex Council meeting did turn out to be a decisive one, as the meeting resulted in a very massive hike in payments to women cricketers in the domestic circuit, with some players now earning more than double their previous signing incomes, thereby giving all cricketers the financial security they so much longed for besides introducing the competition at different levels.

BCCI’s Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Check Details

With the new structure in place, the higher daily match fees are offered to senior female players in domestic competitions, with the playing XI members receiving up to ₹50,000 per day, an increase from the previous ₹20,000 and the reserve players also getting a considerable increase in their per day salary. The junior categories were also given the same advantages, and the new talents get a substantial increase in their payments as well. Match officials, including umpires and referees, are among those who are affected by the pay increase, which shows that the domestic circuit is getting better in all aspects. Cricket authorities are optimistic that these alterations will assist women’s athletes in turning out to be a more financially lucrative sport and consequently, they will be less likely to leave the domestic tournaments.

A Turning Point In Indian Women’s Cricket, World Cup Win

The World Cup victory is a major shift in the opinion of experts and stakeholders to women’s cricket in India, that the world is a more powerful place where the three factors of investment, media visibility, and commercial interest are together forming a more powerful ecosystem. Match fees are just the tip of the iceberg, the success has drawn the sport into the limelight and the top players’ brand value has risen while more brands are interested in sponsoring the sport. The BCCI’s positive actions are meant to take advantage of the current excitement, turning worldwide success into a continual flow of growth and opportunities for women cricketers at all levels.

Also Read: Pakistan Cries Foul Again, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Runs To ICC, Alleges ‘Provocative’ Behaviour From Indian U19 Players During Asia Cup Final 2025

