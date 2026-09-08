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Home > Sports News > BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season

BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced multi-million partnerships with Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT, with the trio set to be partners for the upcoming home cricketing season commencing with the West Indies' white-ball visit in September-October.

BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India's Home Season. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India's Home Season. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 22:13 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced multi-million partnerships with Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT, with the trio set to be partners for the upcoming home cricketing season commencing with the West Indies’ white-ball visit in September-October. The partnership extends through to March 2028 and have a combined deal value of over Rs 130 crore, marking a surge of 44% increase over the previous cycle as it underscores the commercial value of the home cricketing season.

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“India’s home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country” – Mithun Manhas

The partnerships further broaden the BCCI’s commercial portfolio, bringing together leading brands across the beverage, insurance and AI technology sectors and creating new opportunities to connect with cricket fans. They reflect the versatility of Indian cricket as a platform for businesses to build visibility, reach consumers and engage with a large and passionate fan base, according to the media release. BCCI President Mithun Manhas welcomed Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners, saying the increased partnership value reflects strong brand confidence in Indian cricket’s reach, engagement and commercial potential. He added that the three partners bring distinct propositions to the sport and will help create value for stakeholders.


“India’s home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country, and the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem. The big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI. Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders,” he said.


BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the 44% rise in home season partnership value, with the latest deals exceeding Rs 130 crore, reflects strong brand confidence and demand for Indian cricket. He added that Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT bring diverse categories and new opportunities to engage fans.


“The significant growth in the value of our home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India. A 44% increase in the combined deal value, with the latest partnerships valued at over ₹130 crore, is a significant achievement and demonstrates the strong demand for association with Indian cricket. Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT represent three very different and exciting categories, and their association highlights the diverse opportunities that our home season offers. We are pleased to welcome them as Associate Partners and look forward to working with them to create new ways to engage with fans and enhance their experience of Indian cricket,”  Saikia said.

But before the West Indies arrive, Afghanistan will host the Men in Blue for three T20Is in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

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BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season
Tags: bccidevajit-saikiaMithun Manhasteam india

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BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season

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BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season
BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season
BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season
BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season

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