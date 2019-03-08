BCCI annual pay contract: BCCI has announced the annual pay contract for Indian cricketers. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been named as A+ cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar faced demotion, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant have been rewarded for outstanding performances.

BCCI annual pay contract: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the annual pay contract for Indian cricketers on Thursday. The annual salary or amount which cricketers get from the cricket governing body is according to their performance grade. The grade list has A+, A, B and C categories. The A+ category list comprises skipper Virat Kohli, deputy Rohit Sharma and paceman Jasprit Bumrah who would be getting Rs 7 crore each. Big names like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar faced demotion this year for their inconsistent performance. Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from the Test side and his performance in limited over format was not enough to impress.

Both the front line players were named in the A category instead of A-plus, which means they would be getting Rs 5 crore instead of 7. MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Md Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav are the other names to fall in the A category. Youggun Rishabh Pant has got the reward for his brilliant start as BCCI promoted him to the upper category. While front line spinner Kuldeep Yadav who has been spectacular in every format was promoted to A from the B category.

KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya who have been regular members of the national team managed to retain their place in the B category. While the C grade list has names Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha.

The grade B and C players receive Rs 3 and 1 crore respectively. The announcement was heartbreaking for Murali Vijay as he has been dropped altogether after a dismal Australia tour.

