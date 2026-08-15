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Home > Sports News > BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout

BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout

A Tamil Nadu cricketer was fined Rs 1 lakh by the BCCI ACSU for allegedly texting his girlfriend from the TNPL dugout, breaching phone-use protocols.

BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout. Photo X
BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 23:26 IST

A Tamil Nadu cricketer has reportedly been fined Rs 1 lakh by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) after allegedly using a mobile phone to text his girlfriend from the dugout during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match.

The incident is understood to have violated the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol under the BCCI’s anti-corruption regulations. While the player has not been accused of any corruption-related activity, the use of a mobile phone inside the dugout is prohibited under the tournament’s established protocols.

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According to PTI, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had initially considered imposing a two-year ban on the player. However, the association eventually decided against such a severe punishment after determining that the violation was not serious enough to warrant a lengthy suspension.

The TNCA has also chosen not to disclose the player’s identity as the investigation remains ongoing.

A senior TNCA official told PTI that the cricketer is a left-handed batter who scored two half-centuries for Tamil Nadu during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. The official clarified that no corruption charges had been brought against the player, with the disciplinary action stemming from the breach of the phone-use protocol.

The PMOA regulations place strict restrictions on electronic devices around the playing area. Players and most members of the support staff are required to switch off their mobile phones and hand them over upon entering the designated area.

Team managers are permitted to use phones inside the dressing room but not in the dugout. The rules also allow only a designated analyst to operate a computer from a specified station for match-related data and analysis.

The restrictions are designed to minimise the possibility of sensitive match information being communicated to individuals outside the team environment, particularly those involved in betting or other corrupt activities.

The issue of mobile-phone use in the dugout also surfaced during IPL 2026. Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh after being found using a phone in the dugout.

That incident highlighted a potential gap in the existing regulations, as phone usage is restricted in the dugout but is permitted for team managers inside the dressing room.

The latest TNPL case serves as another reminder that even seemingly harmless personal communication can result in disciplinary action when it takes place in a restricted area.

Although the player allegedly used the device to communicate with his girlfriend rather than for any corrupt purpose, the ACSU and TNCA have treated the incident as a protocol violation. With the investigation still underway, the cricketer’s identity remains undisclosed.

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BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout
Tags: BCCI ACSUBCCI anti-corruption rulesBCCI Anti-Corruption Unitcricket corruption rulescricketer fined Rs 1 lakhIPL 2026mobile phone dugoutPMOA protocolRanji Trophy 2025-26Romi BhinderTamil Nadu Cricket AssociationTamil Nadu cricketerTamil Nadu Premier Leaguetexting girlfriendTNCAtnpltnpl 2026TNPL dugout

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BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout
BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout
BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout
BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Fines Tamil Nadu Cricketer Rs 1 Lakh For Texting Girlfriend From TNPL Dugout

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