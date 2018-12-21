The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed WV Raman as the head coach of the women's cricket team. The ad-hoc committee comprising former cricketer Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy finalized Raman's name after which BCCI made the official announcement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed the former cricketer WV Raman as the head coach of India women’s cricket team. WV Raman will take over the command from Ramesh Powar, who guided the team to play well at the recently-concluded T20I World Cup at Guyana. The decision to replace the coach was taken by the BCCI after former skipper Mithali Raj had levelled the allegation of being bias. WV Raman’s name was stamped by an ad-hoc committee comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. Raman, former India opener, was working as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI’s first choice was former India men’s team coach Gary Kirsten, who guided the 2011 World Cup winning team, but he was unavailable due to the ongoing contract with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). “Mr Kirsten was unable to take up this assignment due to his ongoing contract with an Indian Premier League franchise, which would have entailed Conflict of Interest as per the BCCI constitution,” said the board.

On the other side, former Indian women’s captain Diana Edulji, also a CoA member, had recently written to CoA chief Vinod Rai to put the selection process on hold. “An appointment that may be a result of this process can in no manner be called an appointment for and on behalf of BCCI,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by ANI.

