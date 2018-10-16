The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has gone on a leave amid calls for his resignation after his name cropped up in the ongoing #Metoo campaign. The victim alleged that Johri took her to his house while talking about some job opportunity and then committed an alleged sordid act that left her "shaking throughout after."

It's been alleged that Johri took advantage of the victim by offering job opportunity.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has gone on a leave amid calls for his resignation after author Harnidh Kaur shared screenshots of a detailed account of a female, who accused Johri of sexual harassment, on her Twitter handle. As per the screenshots, Johri took advantage of the victim by offering job opportunity.

In the screenshots victim said that he took her to his house while talking about some job opportunity and then committed the alleged sordid act that left her “shaking throughout after”.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

Earlier, there it was reported that Johri will not be representing India at the upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chief executives’ meeting in Singapore. This decision was taken by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), that has now asked BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to attend the two-day meeting.

In the press release, the CoA headed by Vinod Rai had said that keeping in view media reports pertaining to Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI involving sexual harassment by an unnamed person through a Twitter handle, he will not be representing India at the ICC meet.

Rai further said that Johri has been asked to submit his explanation within a week and future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation.

What was the allegation?

An unidentified woman who claimed to be Johri’s colleague when he worked at a satellite TV channel alleged that during a discussion on the possible job, Johri suddenly got up and asked the victim to accompany him to his home. She knew his wife, having socially met and invited the couple to her home earlier for dinner. When they reached his house, he took out the key to unlock the door to which she said why he did not inform her that his wife was not home, only to be told what was there to inform. In the house, after she asked for water, he came to her with his pants down and assaulted her.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More