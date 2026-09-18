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Home > Sports News > BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

Former Indian keeper-batter and Gujarat Titans' batting coach Parthiv Patel might have been finalised as Ajit Agarkar's replacement as the chief selector of the men's team moving forward.

BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint. (Image Credits: X)
BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 15:04 IST

Former Indian keeper-batter and Gujarat Titans’ batting coach Parthiv Patel might have been finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s replacement as the chief selector of the men’s team moving forward. The retired cricketer shared an Instagram post that strongly suggested he has already replaced Agarkar and an official announcement could be soon on the cards.

Does Parthiv Patel has any prior experience as a selector?

The 41-year-old has no prior experience as a selector but has worked as a talent scout for the Mumbai Indians before becoming the Titans’ batting and assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026. Additionally, Patel has worked as a commentator or broadcaster.

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Meanwhile, it remains unclear why the BCCI chose not to give Agarkar an extension. Since the former fast bowler took over, the Men in Blue has had massive success, including reaching the 2023 World Cup final, followed by winning the T20 World Cup twice. Sandwiched between winning back-to-back T20 World Cup titles included clinching the Champions Trophy title last year. However, their Test side has struggled, witnessing series sweeps at home to New Zealand and South Africa and failing to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2025 after making it on the previous two occasions. Their ODI form has also been slightly inconsistent, headlined by losing their first 50-over bilateral series at home to New Zealand earlier this year. Reports have also claimed that Agarkar himself denied an extension.

Team India prepare for a crucial phase

If Parthiv Patel indeed becomes the chief selector, he will have the task to guide India through a very crucial phase, with the 2027 World Cup and the 2025-27 WTC Final looming. Two Indian teams will be in action in the coming days, with one in Asian Games 2026 in Japan, while one at home facing the West Indies in a three-game ODI series.

The fitness and workload management of a host of players will come into focus, especially that of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy. It will also be interesting if the new selection panel will bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami back into the setup, given their excellent form in domestic cricket.

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BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint
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BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

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BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

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BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint
BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint
BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint
BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint
BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

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