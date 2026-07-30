BCCI Cracks Down on Age Fraud: Aadhaar, Birth Certificate And School Records to be Verified For U-16, U-19 And U-23 Cricketers

BCCI Appoints Independent Agency: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has brought in stringent rules for age-group cricket. The BCCI has now brought in an independent agency to verify Aadhaar cards and other documents, preventing players from fudging their age. This agency will be working across the Under-16, Under-19, and Under-23 age groups. It is expected that by bringing in this independent agency, transparency will be increased in the age-level domestic cricket circuit.

BCCI Strictens Age Verification Process

According to a report from Cricblogger, quoting sources, the private agency from the BCCI is set to take over the verification process from the state associations. It is an independent unit that will verify the documents of players playing in age-group cricket. This change will probably result in more openness and honesty in age-group cricket than it has ever been.

Apparently, according to the report, moving ahead, age-group cricketers will be forced to send their documents via the internet portal, after which they will be checked by the agency hired by BCCI. Besides checking players’ Aadhaar card history, the verification procedure will also involve the players’ birth dates.

In addition, the cricket players in question will be given show-cause notices too, right before they face disciplinary action for forgery (document-related) or discrepancies noticed during the verification process. This way, they’ll have the chance to explain why the situation happened.

A BCCI source was quoted in the report, saying, “The date of birth in the Aadhaar card must match the birth certificate and should also be verified through the school records.”

State-Change Process to Get Tougher

In addition to their biometric test history, players who want to change their state of play by updating the address on their Aadhaar cards must make this change before the end of August so that they are eligible to become new state representatives after the obligatory one-year waiting period. Explaining further, a BCCI source was quoted as saying, “If a player wants to represent a different state in the 2026-27 season, the address on his or her Aadhaar card must have been changed before September 1, 2025.”

Manjot Kalra Age Fraud Case

In the past, there have been cases of players fudging documents to play at age-group cricket. There have been many players who have been found guilty of hiding their real age. In recent times, one of the most explosive examples has been Manjot Kalra. The Punjab-born was found guilty of fudging his age, having steered the Indian Under – 19 team to the title in 2018. He was suspended for a year by the BCCI at the domestic level in 2020, but since then has not been found anywhere near a cricketing ground.

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