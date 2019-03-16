BCCI declares fixture for 17 IPL matches, full schedule on March 18: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to release the full scheduled for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on March 18. The BCCI has till date declared the fixture for first 17 games of the 2019 season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to release the full scheduled for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on March 18. Reports said that fixture would be declared after the meeting of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Mumbai. The BCCI has till date declared the fixture for first 17 games of the 2019 season from March 23 to April 05. The first game of the Twenty20 league would be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The BCCI had said that the full fixture would be released after dates for 2019 Lok Sabha polls would be announced. Last week, the Election Commission of India released the dates for national polls, which would begin from April 11.

In the twelfth edition of IPL, eight teams would take part, which would play a total of 60 matches. Six teams would play a minimum of four matches while Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore would take part in five matches. Six teams would play two each home matches and two each away matches. Royal Challengers Banglore would play three away matches while Delhi Capitals would play three home matches.

In the upcoming season, Delhi Daredevils was renamed to Delhi Capitals, while other seven teams would go by their earlier names. The eight participating teams include Royal Challengers Banglore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and defending champion Chennai Super Kings.

Jaydev Unadkat id the most expensive players in the season. he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.4 crore. In the eleventh previous edition, he was picked by the same team for Rs 11.5 crore. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was also picked for the same price. He was picked by Kings XI Punjab. England all-rounder Sam Curran was picked by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.20 crore. While South African batsman Colin Ingram was snatched by Delhi capitals for 6.40 crore. In the 2011 IPL, Ingram also played for the Delhi.

