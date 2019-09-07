BCCI has summoned a showcause notice to cricketer Dinesh Karthik for attending Caribbean Premier League (CPL) promotional activity with the permission of the board. Dinesh Karthik's photos donning the Trinbago Knight Riders jersey, a franchisee owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, are also doing round the internet.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a showcause notice to wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday. Reports say the cricket governing body has received some pictures, in which, the 34-year-old cricketer can be seen donning the jersey of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. As per the BCCI guidelines, any cricketer associated with the board and under a central contract is not allowed from being associated with any private league except the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A senior BCCI official to PTI that Dinesh Karthik has been issued a show-cause notice by the cricket governing body. The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has severed him a show-cause notice seeking an explanation that why his central contract shouldn’t be annulled. Karthik was spotted attending the opening CPL match for Trinbago Knight Riders against St Kitts & Nevis in Port of Spain. In the picture which BCCI official talked about, Dinesh Karthik can be seen sitting and relaxing alongside former cricketer Brendon McCullum in the Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room.

Dinesh Karthik who held the reins of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after Gautam Gambhir, was a controversial pick in the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The wicketkeeper-batsman has represented Indian in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is.

He has scored more than 1700 runs in one-day matches, while he has over 1000 runs against his name in the red-ball cricket. He has performed way much better in the domestic league IPL and struck over 3600 runs.

