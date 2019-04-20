Both the players will have to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh each to widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty. The cricketers have also been asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the fund created by the Cricket Association for the blind.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman on Saturday has fined Indian team cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya Rs 20 lakh each for the sexist comments on Karan Johar’s TV show Koffee with Karan. The fine will include the payment of Rs 10 lakh each to pay in the fund created by the Cricket Association for the blind. The other includes payment of Rs 10 lakh each to donate the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty.

The Board has also directed that if both the players fail to do so within four weeks from the date of the receipt of the order, the BCCI might deduct the required amount from the match fees payable to the players.

BCCI Ombudsman-If the amounts are not deposited by KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya within the time granted, BCCI may deduct the amounts from the match fees payable to them. https://t.co/WbELxROP4K — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

Justice D. K. Jain, who also holds the charge Ethics Officer of BCCI, has noted that the players had already missed out on earning of about Rs 30 lakh as the two players had been sent back from the Australian tour.

BCCI Ombudsman directs KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya to pay Rs1,00,000 each to families of 10 constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives on duty & Rs 10,00,000 in the fund created by Cricket Association for the blind,for promotion of game for the blind,within 4 weeks https://t.co/Ju7Zgvwsit — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

The Supreme Court appointed Ombudsman had earlier issued notices to KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to appear for before the committee for their controversial comments on Karan Johar’s show.

Both the players were suspended by the Committee of administrators (COA) after the telecast of the show for their remarks.

Meanwhile, the players have been selected in the 15-member squad by the BCCI for the forthcoming Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to be held in England.

The Karan Johar’s TV show Koffee with Karan’s controversial episode was aired in the first week of January this year. Both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya had made controversial remarks during the show. The show was later criticised by all sections. However, both the cricketers had publically apologised for their comments on the talk show. The Indian all-rounder admitted that he was carried away with the nature of the show but he didn’t intend to disrespect anyone.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More