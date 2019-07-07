BCCI has raised security concerns about the safety of the players terming the incident as deeply unfortunate and unacceptable. The BCCI in its statement has reiterated that the safety and security of the players is of paramount importance.

In a written complaint to International Cricket Council (ICC), BCCI has raised stiff opposition to the incident of Aircrafts flying over Headingly Stadium carrying anti-India banners. The planes displaying anti-India banners flew over the Headingley ground during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday. The BCCI has said that it is incredibly disappointed with the incident and is concerned about the safety of its players.

Just after the match began, an aircraft with a message ‘Justice for Kashmir’ flew over the stadium. Not just this, after that two more aircraft flew over the stadium with the messages such as ‘India Stop Genocide, Free Kashmir’ and ‘Help End Mob Lynching’.

This is second such incident within 10 days and is being seen as a major security breach. Just 10 days back, Afghanistan and Pakistan fans had brawl at the same venue after a banner named ‘Justice for Balochistan’ was displayed by an unnamed aircraft. A few fans even engaged in a clash inside the stadium and were evicted out of the premises.

The ICC has issued a statement in this regard clarifying that they do not condone any sort of political messaging at the ICC Men’s World Cup and are incredibly disappointed about the incident. The ICC has said that they have been given full assurance by the Yorkshire and Manchester police authorities in this regard. According to the reports, the air space above Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will be turned into No-Fly Zones during the two semifinals matches ahead in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App