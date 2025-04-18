Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal

In a firm stand against corruption in cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has handed a lifetime ban to Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, the owner of a team in the Mumbai T20 League.

In a firm stand against corruption in cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has handed a lifetime ban to Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, the owner of a team in the Mumbai T20 League.

The punishment comes after Bhamrah was found guilty of violating the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Code in connection to a match-fixing attempt during the tournament’s second season.

Match-Fixing Attempt Reported by Player

The incident took place during the semi-finals of the Mumbai T20 League held in May 2019.

According to the BCCI Ombudsman’s official order, Bhamrah attempted to manipulate the outcome of the game by approaching a player with a fixing proposal.

Fortunately, the player reported the approach to the relevant authorities, triggering an investigation.

Following the player’s disclosure, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau launched an inquiry and concluded that Bhamrah was “found guilty”.

The matter was subsequently escalated to BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra for further action.

Ombudsman Delivers Stern Verdict

Justice Arun Mishra, a former Supreme Court judge, reviewed the case in detail before delivering the maximum penalty available under the BCCI’s code.

“Such practices of match-fixing or attempts thereof are to be dealt with strictly and the highest punishment prescribed is to be imposed in order to uphold the dignity of the game,” he noted in the order.

He further explained the rationale behind the decision, underlining the importance of preserving the sport’s integrity.

Broader Cricket Ties Under Scrutiny

Reports suggest that Bhamrah wasn’t only involved in Indian cricket.

He is believed to have had commercial interests in other cricket leagues, including ones based in Canada.

With this strong disciplinary action, the BCCI has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against any form of corruption in the sport.

ALSO READ: Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason

 

