As the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made some significant changes to the playing conditions. Among the most notable changes is the removal of automatic match bans for captains due to slow over-rates. Instead, a new demerit points system will be introduced, similar to the one used by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to a Cricbuzz report, the decision was conveyed to the IPL captains during a meeting in Mumbai on March 20. Under the revised system, captains will receive demerit points instead of immediate suspensions, and a ban will only be enforced in extreme cases.

How the New Demerit Points System Will Work

The BCCI’s revised rule means that captains will accumulate demerit points for over-rate offenses. A source quoted in the report explained:

"For every 4 demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could potentially lead to a match ban in the future."

This means that instead of missing a match immediately, captains will now have a warning system, where repeated violations over time will result in stricter penalties. Additionally, these demerit points will be carried forward for a period of three years, ensuring that captains remain cautious about maintaining the required over-rate throughout multiple seasons.

Previous Match Bans for Captains Due to Slow Over-Rates

The decision to revise the over-rate penalty system comes after several captains faced suspensions in previous IPL seasons.

In the 2024 IPL season, Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant was forced to miss an important match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to over-rate violations.

Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya will also miss the first match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings due to an over-rate offense from the previous season.

With the new system, captains will no longer face immediate suspensions, allowing them to continue leading their teams while facing gradual penalties for repeat offenses.

Additional Changes to IPL 2025 Playing Conditions

Apart from the changes to the over-rate penalties, the BCCI has also introduced several other playing condition modifications for IPL 2025. These include:

1. Introduction of a Second New Ball After the 11th Over

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a second new ball in evening matches after the 11th over of the second innings. This rule is aimed at countering the effects of dew, which often gives an advantage to the batting team. By bringing in a fresh ball, bowlers will have better grip and control, making it easier to execute yorkers and variations.

2. Saliva Ban Revoked

Another important rule change is the removal of the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. The saliva ban was originally imposed as a COVID-19 precautionary measure in 2020. However, with the batting-friendly conditions in T20 cricket, BCCI has now decided to allow bowlers to use saliva again, helping them generate swing and reverse swing in crucial moments.

3. DRS Can Now Be Used for Wide and High Full Toss Decisions

For the first time in IPL history, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be allowed for contesting wide balls and high full tosses. This means that players can now challenge umpire decisions for:

Height-based wides (balls that go too high for the batter)

Wides outside the off-stump

Waist-high full tosses (which are often debated as no-balls)

This rule is expected to reduce umpiring errors and ensure fairer decisions, especially in crucial match situations.

BCCI Yet to Release Official Playing Conditions for IPL 2025

Although these changes have been discussed with team captains, the BCCI has not yet officially released the full set of playing conditions for IPL 2025. However, the new season is set to begin soon, with the opening match scheduled for March 22 (Saturday).

The first game will see the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Fans can expect an exciting start to the tournament, with these new rule changes adding more balance between bat and ball.

