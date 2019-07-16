The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the head coach and other coaching staff's post. Earlier, head coach Ravi Shashtri, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension after India's exit from the World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of batting coach, bowling coach, head coach, fielding coach, strength and conditioning coach, physiotherapist and administrative manager. BCCI’s decision for the recruitment came soon after Indian cricket team’s World Cup journey came to an end in the semi-finals after losing against New Zealand in a nail-biting encounter. However, all the current coaching staff of the team will get automatic entry in the appointment process.

Ravi Shastri, who is the current head coach of the Indian cricket team has appointed for the post after Anil Kumble’s controversial exit in 2017. However, Shashtri’s contract will come to an end after India’s upcoming series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Indian head coach Ravi Shashtri and his support staff include batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar has been given a 45-day extension after India’s World Cup campaign in England and Wales came to an end. The team is set to have a new physio and trainer as Patric Farhart and Shankar Basu resigned from their post after India’s World Cup exit from the semi-finals.

Interested candidates will have to send their application @bcci.tv, before July 30, 2019, by 5 pm. Indian cricket team are scheduled to play three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals before appearing for a two matches test series.

After the West Indies tour, India will play against South Africa which will begin on September 15.

