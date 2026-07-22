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Home > Sports News > BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket

BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket

The BCCI has introduced major domestic cricket rule changes, including stricter punishment for intentional front-foot no-balls, increased on-field access for head coaches in List A cricket, revised last-over wicket regulations, and relaxed wicketkeeping requirements ahead of the new domestic season.

BCCI announced multiple changes to its domestic rules. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
BCCI announced multiple changes to its domestic rules. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 09:08 IST

BCCI New Rules: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced new rules for domestic cricket. The Indian cricket board announced multiple changes to the current rules that are followed in domestic cricket, with the most prominent being intentionally bowling no-balls. The new rule would see bowlers facing restrictions for intentional front-foot no-balls. In a circular that was accessed by multiple news agencies, the BCCI announced the changes.

Ahead of the beginning of a new domestic season, the state cricket associations were made aware of the rule changes that would be brought in. The changes are limited to not just a single format of the game. 

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BCCI says no to intentional no-balls

The BCCI has announced that a bowler bowling front-foot no-balls intentionally in domestic cricket would not be allowed to further bowl in the match. This is an update to a previous rule which saw the bowlers who were guilty of bowling intentional no-balls being barred from bowling in the innings. However, if a bowler is now found to be bowling intentional no-balls by the umpires in the first innings of a first-class game, then they would not be allowed to bowl even in the second innings of the game. 

Head coaches to have increased role

In List A matches or One-Day games in domestic cricket, the head coaches would now have an increased role. The new change in the rule would allow head coaches of the teams to be allowed to enter the field during drinks breaks. Earlier, a head coach would convey their message to the players via the players sitting on the bench. 

Wicket will not end the day’s play

A wicket in the last over for the day will now not result in an automatic suspension of the day’s play. Now the teams will be forced to send in a new batter if a wicket falls in the stipulated last over of the day. This is a rule that could be looked at as an advancement to the earlier rules, where a wicket falling in the last over would result in the end of day’s play. This new rule is expected to increase the overall excitement in the final moments of a day.

Wicketkeeper gets relaxation in their duties

Wicketkeepers would now have to have their gloves behind the stumps the moment a ball is delivered. Earlier, the rules stated that the wicketkeepers must have their gloves behind the stumps from the moment the bowler begins their run-up. 

Also Read: Tilak Varma Responds To Strike-Rate Criticism Ahead Of Zimbabwe Series: ‘I Do Whatever Is Required For The Team’

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BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket
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BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket
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