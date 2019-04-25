BCCI ombudsman has served notices to Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman over Conflict of Interest. Both the cricketers are currently associated with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and also members of CAC.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman has issued notices to former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. According to the reports, the BCCI’s Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer DK Jain served notices to both the cricket legends for their alleged Conflict of Interest. Sachin and Laxman are currently serving as the mentors of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The reports say that in the notices to the cricket maestros, Justice Jain said that a complaint has been received by the BCCI Ethics Officer regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as a conflict of interest on their part. The complaint has been filed under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the cricket governing body. Justice Jain in his notice has asked Tendulkar and Laxman to file written responses before April 28, 2019, and simultaneously asked BCCI for their response in relation to the allegations.

The reports claim that complaint was filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) member Sanjeev Gupta.

Justice Jain in the notices to Tendulkar and Laxman said that they may file written response to the complaint with the BCCI Office of the Ethics Officer, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 28th April 2019. He also added that this is the only chance for them to file their response and on failure to respond to the present notice, the Ethics Officer shall be constrained to proceed in their absence, without giving any further opportunity of file a response to the complaint.

This is not the first time that complaint against any former cricketer following the conflict of interest has been reported. Earlier, the same complaint was lodged against the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. He was allegedly indulged in the three roles as CAB president, CAC member as well as advisor of Delhi Capitals.

All 3 were part of CAC that picked the senior national coach Ravi Shastri in July 2017, which was their last meeting.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App