BCCI announced that they had made a tie-up with All India Radio (AIR) for live radio commentary of international and domestic matches. The Indian cricket board's two-year deal will start from September 10, 2019, and will run till August 31, 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it had made a two-year commentary deal with All India Radio (AIR). This will provide the cricket fans live radio commentary of international matches and also domestic matches. Domestic matches including Duleep and Ranji Trophy will be aired through All India Radio (AIR). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a media statement said, the initiative will enhance the coverage of cricket in the country and will also help to take the game in every nook and corner of the country. The BCCI also said that the initiative will offer millions of radio listeners across the country to follow their favourite game through live radio commentary.

According to the press release, the Indian cricket board will have a two-year commentary deal which starts from September 10, 2019, and will continue till August 31, 2021.

The release also read the radio commentary will start from India’s first match of upcoming Paytm T20I series against South Africa. The first match will take place in Dharamsala.

The All India Radio (AIR) will also provide live coverage for various men’s and women’s domestic tournaments.

Live audio commentary will be provided for these domestic matches as follows: Duleep Trophy final, five-day Ranji Trophy final, Deodhar Trophy final, three league games, ten matches and the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super Super League, four matches of Women’s Challenger series and the Irani Cup.

