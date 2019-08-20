BCCI reduced Sreesanth's life ban to 7 year which is very great news for him and for his fans. He will be eligible to play from September 2020.

The BCCI has given a big relief to cricketer S.Sreesanth who was alleged in the spot-fixing case. DK Jain head of BCCI Lokpal has reduced the lifetime ban on Sreesanth to 7 years. Sreesanth was banned in August 2013 for 6 years, so it will end in August next year.

Rajasthan Royals players Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan were also banned due to allegations of spot-fixing in the IPL. The Supreme Court changed the decision of the BCCI’s discipline committee in March this year.

Jain said that the ban will be for seven years and he will be able to play next year. He said, “Sreesanth has crossed 35 years of age. In such a situation, his best phase has passed and it would be appropriate to ban them for 7 years.

No evidence found against Sreesanth

The BCCI said in the Supreme Court on February 28 that the ban on Sreesanth was correct. He tried to influence the outcome of the match. At the same time, Sreesanth’s lawyer had said that there was no spot-fixing during the IPL match. No evidence was found regarding the allegations imposed against Sreesanth.

What happened when Sreesanth got arrested?

In 2013, on 6th IPL Delhi police reveals about the spot-fixing by CCTV photos and arrested Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. But Delhi police couldn’t succeed in arranging the required evidence. The Patiala House Court of Delhi had questioned the evidence of the police. The police had booked the accused under sections of cheating, conspiracy and MCOCA. However, Sreesanth was later granted bail by the court in 2015.

On the work Front, Sreesanth was last seen in Indian reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi and he was appreciated a lot by the netizens for his behaviour. He was also the part of reality television game Bigboss hosts by Salman Khan.

