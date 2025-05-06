Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
BCCI Refuses Senior India Cricketer’s Request For Test Captaincy Return

India will open their tour of England with the first Test in Leeds on June 20. The series will not only test the team’s depth but also reveal how ready the new leadership core is to take charge.

With less than two months to go before India kickstarts their five-match Test series in England on June 20, all eyes are on the selectors, who are expected to announce the squad shortly. This upcoming series also marks the beginning of a fresh ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle—an opportunity for a reboot after a disappointing finish in the previous campaign.

Leadership Transition Looms as WTC Cycle Begins

The previous WTC cycle ended poorly for India, with series defeats both at home and away, including a loss in Australia. Now, the selectors are facing pressure to address key issues—particularly concerning leadership and the futures of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both under scrutiny for their recent Test performances.

Although Rohit is likely to retain his role as Test captain for now, changes are expected in the leadership group. Jasprit Bumrah, the current vice-captain, might be relieved of that responsibility due to ongoing injury concerns and the need to manage his workload.

Shubman Gill appears to be the front-runner to replace Bumrah as deputy. Currently serving as vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is, Gill is seen as a long-term leadership option who could eventually take over from Rohit.

Rishabh Pant’s name is also doing the rounds as a potential candidate for the leadership core.

Injury Concerns and Temporary Roles Affect Decisions

During India’s last Test tour of Australia, Rohit Sharma missed the opening Test in Perth for personal reasons. Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain and led India to a notable win.

Rohit returned for the next three matches but opted out of the fifth and final Test in Sydney due to a dip in his batting form. Once again, Bumrah took charge but sustained a back injury during the match, ruling him out for nearly three months.

This stop-start leadership scenario has forced the selection panel to rethink how they plan for the future.

Team Management Rules Out Stop-Gap Leadership

According to Times of India, a senior Indian player had expressed a desire to return to the captaincy role for the England series. However, the request was reportedly turned down by the team management, who are focused on ensuring consistency and long-term planning.

“A new WTC cycle is starting. Future and continuity has to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can’t be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two Test series haven’t been ideal for the team and the England series is very crucial,” a source told the publication.

ALSO READ: School Teacher Remembers Virat Kohli's Big Dream, 'Ma'am, I'll Be The Next Sachin Tendulkar'

 

BCCI Indian cricket rohit sharma Virat Kohli

