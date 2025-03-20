BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

The use of saliva to shine the ball was banned globally in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) making the restriction permanent in 2022.

With just days left before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicks off on March 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made two significant changes to the tournament’s playing conditions.

The board has officially revoked the ban on saliva use to shine the ball and introduced a second new ball rule for the second innings of matches. These decisions, aimed at balancing the contest between bat and ball, were finalized during a recent meeting between BCCI officials, IPL franchise captains, and team managements.

Saliva Ban Lifted After Four Years

The use of saliva to shine the ball was banned globally in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) making the restriction permanent in 2022. The rule change significantly impacted bowlers, particularly in Test and ODI cricket, as saliva helped maintain ball swing and reverse swing.

However, with the pandemic no longer a concern, BCCI has decided to lift the ban for IPL 2025, allowing bowlers to legally apply saliva for better ball control. This move could prompt the ICC to reconsider its stance on the rule, potentially leading to a global reversal.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been a vocal advocate for lifting the ban. Speaking during the Champions Trophy 2025, Shami emphasized the importance of saliva in bringing swing and reverse swing back into the game. Former fast bowlers like Vernon Philander and Tim Southee have also supported the move, stating that it would restore balance to an increasingly batter-friendly game.

Introduction of Second New Ball in Second Innings

In another significant rule change, the BCCI has introduced a second new ball rule for the second innings of IPL matches. According to the new regulation, the bowling side can opt for a second new ball after the 11th over of the second innings.

This rule primarily addresses the issue of dew, which often gives an undue advantage to teams batting second in night matches. With the second ball coming into play, bowlers will have a better grip and control, reducing the impact of dew and ensuring a more level playing field.

The new rule is expected to benefit fast bowlers, allowing them to extract more swing and bounce, particularly in the latter half of the game. It will also reduce the disproportionate advantage teams gain by winning the toss in dew-affected matches.

DRS Expansion to Wides and Height-Based Calls

Another significant update in IPL 2025 is the expansion of the Decision Review System (DRS) to include height-based and off-side wide deliveries. Teams will now be able to challenge on-field wide-ball decisions using Hawk-Eye and ball-tracking technology.

This update comes after several controversial wide-ball calls in previous IPL seasons, where teams felt umpires’ decisions were inconsistent. By allowing players to review wides, the IPL aims to enhance fairness and accuracy in umpiring.

The latest rule changes indicate BCCI’s efforts to create a more competitive and balanced game in the IPL. With the return of saliva use, bowlers will have better control over the ball, while the second new ball rule ensures fairer conditions in the second innings. Additionally, the expansion of DRS will improve decision-making accuracy.

The league begins on March 22 with a blockbuster opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

