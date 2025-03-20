The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a cash reward of Rs 58 crore to honor the Indian cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a cash reward of Rs 58 crore to honor the Indian cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This announcement recognizes the contributions of players, coaching staff, support personnel, and the men’s selection committee.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia detailed the prize distribution:

Each player in the squad : Rs 3 crore

Head coach (Gautam Gambhir) : Rs 3 crore

Assistant coaches (Ryan Ten Doeschate, Abhishek Nayar, Sitanshu Kotak, Morne Morkel) : Rs 50 lakh each

Support staff : Rs 50 lakh each

BCCI officials : Rs 25 lakh each

Speaking to leading news agency, Saikia expressed the board’s pride in rewarding the team’s hard work.

India’s Triumph in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Following the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, Team India continued their remarkable form in white-ball cricket, securing their second consecutive ICC trophy after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India clinched the Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at Dubai on March 9, 2025.

In a press release, BCCI stated, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 58 crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial recognition honors the players, coaching and support staff, and members of the Men’s Selection Committee.”

India’s Journey to the Title

Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, delivering outstanding performances throughout:

Defeated Bangladesh by six wickets

Secured a six-wicket victory against Pakistan

Overcame New Zealand with a 44-run win

Beat Australia by four wickets in the semi-final

Clinched the final against New Zealand by four wickets

Reactions from BCCI Leadership

BCCI President Roger Binny acknowledged the team’s consistency, stating, “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special, and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph, highlighting the strong cricketing ecosystem in our country.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia added, “The BCCI is proud to honor the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla praised the team’s mental strength, stating, “This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality.”

BCCI Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia reiterated the board’s commitment to Indian cricket’s growth, saying, “The BCCI takes immense pride in acknowledging the hard work and dedication of our players and support staff, and this cash prize reflects our commitment to encouraging excellence in Indian cricket. We remain committed to providing the best resources and infrastructure to help Indian cricket continue its dominance on the global stage. This triumph further underscores the strength and depth of talent available at all levels.”

BCCI Honorary Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai appreciated the team’s performance, stating, “Team India looked solid throughout the tournament, and the final against New Zealand was a spectacular game. It brought a lot of joy and cheer to the nation and Team India fans across the globe. This success is a reflection of the robust cricketing system in place, and we will continue to strengthen it to maintain our supremacy in world cricket.”

