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Home > Sports News > BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report

BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future reportedly triggered tensions between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and Ajit Agarkar-led selectors, with VVS Laxman linked to a new Director of Cricket role.

BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report. Photo X
BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 19:36 IST

The controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future has reportedly created tension between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and India’s men’s selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar.

According to reports in The Indian Express, the selectors had informed Rohit before India’s tour of England that the team was looking beyond him with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. The report suggested that the third ODI at Lord’s could potentially be his final appearance for India.

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Rohit, who had been working hard on his fitness to retain his place in the ODI setup, was reportedly unhappy with the message and is understood to have approached senior BCCI officials over the matter.

However, after reports of the development emerged publicly, BCCI secretary Saikia strongly rejected the suggestion that the Lord’s ODI would be Rohit’s final international appearance.

Speaking to PTI, Saikia said there had been no discussion about Rohit playing his last match at Lord’s and maintained that the veteran opener remained a regular member of India’s ODI team. He added that Rohit would continue representing the country as long as he remained part of the team’s plans. Reuters also reported Saikia’s clarification at the time.

The contrasting positions reportedly caused unease within the BCCI. The Indian Express reported that the selectors were unhappy with Saikia’s public comments, while The Telegraph subsequently reported that a senior BCCI official had intervened to address the situation in London.

Rohit then responded on the field, scoring a century at Lord’s. His 121-run innings, however, came in a losing cause as England secured victory.

The episode has reportedly prompted discussions within the BCCI about creating a more centralised cricketing structure to improve communication between the board, selectors, coaches and players.

According to The Telegraph, former India batter VVS Laxman is being considered for a potential ‘Director of Cricket’ position. The proposed role could serve as a bridge between the various stakeholders involved in India’s cricketing operations and help ensure that important decisions are communicated through a clearly defined structure.

The development comes at a crucial stage for Indian cricket, with preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup already influencing selection decisions. Rohit’s future remains a major talking point, given his experience and importance to India’s white-ball setup.

While Saikia’s public statement made it clear that the BCCI had not endorsed reports of an immediate retirement or farewell for Rohit, the episode appears to have highlighted a communication gap between the selection committee and the board.

Whether the reported tensions lead to structural changes within Indian cricket remains to be seen, but the Rohit saga has clearly sparked a wider conversation about how major selection decisions should be communicated and coordinated.

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BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report
Tags: Ajit AgarkarbcciBCCI riftBCCI Selectorsdevajit-saikiaDirector of Cricket BCCIIndia cricketindian cricket teamrohit sharmaRohit Sharma 2027 World CupRohit Sharma ODI futureRohit Sharma retirementRohit Sharma retirement controversyvvs laxman

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BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report
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