Former cricketer Rahul Dravid has been sacked by the BCCI as head coach of India A and Under-19 teams. Rahul Dravid will be replaced by Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey.

Rahul Dravid, former Indian captain and a legendary batsman, was sacked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the post of India A and Under-19 teams head coach on Thursday. Rahul David who scored more than 10,000 runs in both, Test and ODI cricket, was known for his technique and temperament.

As per the reports, Rahul Dravid has been replaced by Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey as the head coaches of the India A and U19 teams, respectively.

Notably, both the former players have been given the charge for only a few months until new coaches are being named.

Dravid was serving as the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams since 2015. The board also handed him over the charge of NCA position earlier this year.

Now Sitanshu Kotak, a popular former Saurashtra batsman, will be the India A head coach and batting coach specialist assisted by former Indian off-spinner Ramesh Powar as bowling coach. T Dilip will perform the duties of fielding coach.

The 46-year-old Kotak played over 130 first-class matches and scored runs with an averaged of 41.76. He also have 70 wickets against his name playing for Saurashtra.

On the other side, Paras Mhambrey will head Under-19 side. He has worked under Rahul David and has a lot of experience under his belt.

Former India fast bowler Paras Mhambrey who headed junior team bowling department under Rahul David will head the U-19 team now.

Former India players Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Abhay Sharma will guide the youngsters as batting and fielding coaches respectively of the India U19 team and prepare the young side for the upcoming series.

