BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary wrote a letter to Rahul Johri pointing an objection on the appointment of BCCI marketing general manager Priya Gupta, who earlier insulted actress Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Choudhary has refused to sign the appointment letter for the 2nd time since March 1. In the letter to Rahul Johri, Amitabh Choudhary wrote that there is no need for Marketing Manager in an institution like BCCI.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Amitabh Choudhary has objected on the appointment of BCCI marketing general manager Priya Gupta, who earlier insulted actress Deepika Padukone. BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary wrote a letter to Rahul Johri and also marked Committee of administrators (CoA) telling about the incident of 2014, in which Priya Gupta has made a comment about the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone during her stint for a national daily.

The whole controversy started when a national daily shared a video of Bollywood actress and Gupta replied with appropriate words. The video carried a caption, “OMG! Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show.” In response to that Deepika Padukone said, “Yes! I am a woman and I have breast and cleavage! You got a problem!!? Backing up her organization Gupta asked why there’s hypocrisy.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary who is very critical about the selection process of BCCI members wrote in the email that a simple search on the internet will reveal the stories done by her. “A simple search on the internet revealed the following stories mentioning the candidate selected for the post we are presently concerned with, regarding an article that the person authored, the content of which is for everyone to see.”

As per the information from sportstarlive.com, Amitabh Choudhary has refused to sign the appointment letter for the 2nd time since March 1. In the letter to Rahul Johri, Amitabh Choudhary wrote, “Clearly, the need for Marketing Manager in an institution like BCCI was not felt to be of primary concern by the Justice Lodha Committee.”

ALSO READ: Here’s how Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is gearing up for Indian Premier League 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App