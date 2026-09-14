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Home > Sports News > BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has explained India's decision after the Indian women's team refused to accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win the tournament, but the trophy presentation was overshadowed by the controversy. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the issue on Sunday (Sep 13), explaining the board's stance and the reason behind the decision.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India's Stand After Women's Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says 'Won't Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us'
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India's Stand After Women's Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says 'Won't Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 10:17 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has explained India’s decision after the Indian women’s team refused to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win the tournament, but the trophy presentation was overshadowed by the controversy. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the issue on Sunday (Sep 13), explaining the board’s stance and the reason behind the decision.

Devajit Saikia Explains Why India Refused Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

“What happened today after the final is nothing else but a normal thing, keeping in mind the interest of our country and the respect of all our people. A large section of the people do not want India to play with one particular hostile country, but in spite of that, we are always playing. Our only concern is that we cannot receive a trophy from some persons who are not acceptable to us at this stage,” Saikia told Sports Today right after the conclusion of the final.

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“We are also keeping in mind the respect and solidarity with our men’s Asia Cup team. If you look at our men’s team, which won the Asia Cup about one year ago, the trophy is yet to come to our land. We are still pursuing that trophy. In all my meetings with the people responsible for keeping the trophy, they are not returning it,” Saikia said.

‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’

Explaining the BCCI’s position, Devajit Saikia made it clear that the board did not want the Indian women’s team to receive the trophy from individuals who were not acceptable to the BCCI. The stance came amid the ongoing disagreement over the Asia Cup trophy and the previous men’s tournament.

The BCCI secretary’s comments came after India’s women’s team completed its celebrations on the field without collecting the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi following their emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

India Women’s Team Celebrates Asia Cup Triumph

The Indian players celebrated their title triumph on the field after defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final. Head coach Amol Muzumdar addressed the squad before the team proceeded with its medal ceremony.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla were also present during the celebrations, with the duo presenting the fielding medal to Nandani Sharma.

India Win Women’s Asia Cup After Beating Sri Lanka

India secured the Women’s Asia Cup title with a comprehensive 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final. The triumph capped an impressive campaign for the Indian team and added another major title to their women’s cricket honours.

However, the trophy presentation became the main talking point after the Indian players declined to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, leading to renewed discussion surrounding the BCCI’s position on the issue.

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Explains India’s Stand After Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco, Says ‘Won’t Receive Trophy From People Who are Not Acceptable to Us’

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