BCCI acting president C.K. Khanna on Monday wrote to all the board members seeking their suggestions on shifting the national cricket board’s headquarters from the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to Bengaluru once the National Cricket Academy (NCA) takes shape in the next couple of years. The BCCI has now got its own land — a huge 40-acre plot on the outskirts of the Garden City where a state of the art NCA will be built with five-star lodging facility.

Khanna, in his letter, has sought suggestions from all the members so that it can be brought up at the governing body meeting. “People are of strong view that present administrative premises of the Board do not have adequate and appropriate office infrastructure nor is there any further scope of expansion,” Khanna wrote in his letter. “I strongly suggest that since BCCI has acquired 40 acres of land at Bengaluru which is in the close vicinity of the airport for its most ambitious project of NCA, this whole land can be used optimally along with NCA,” he wrote.

The acting president wants all the meetings to be held at its upcoming new set-up, where the members can also put up, thereby cutting down on hotel costs. Also, a part of the premises can be rented out for commercial activities.”BCCI also uses a part of this land to build a new state of the art headquarter.

“This plot after earmarking major part of the land for NCA on the advice of experts, may also be used for BCCI’s new office and residential accommodation, after assessing the need for various categories of guests that are likely to use the same such as our own Board officials, affiliated states officials, VIP guests, cricketers and others,” the letter added.