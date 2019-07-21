BCCI selection committee to pick squad for West Indies tour today: New faces Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Khaleed Ahmed and Navdeep Saini are likely to be picked for the West Indies tour. While as Bumrah and Bhuneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami could be given a rest. MS Dhoni's non-availability has left place free for Rishabh Pant.

BCCI selection committee to pick squad for West Indies tour today: The selection committee of the BCCI will pick the squad for the West Indies tour today, following the meeting of the panel in Mumbai. The team will be playing two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in the one month away tour, starting from Augst 3 to September 3. The committee members got eased on Friday after MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the tour. Dhoni’s selection or omission was a big challenge for the committee led by MSK Prasad.

Now his unavailability will make space free for young Rishabh Pant who played a couple of World Cup matches in England. The wicketkeeper-batsman was given opportunity after opener Shikhar Dhawa got injured in a match against Australia. He was subsequently ruled out. Several youngsters are likely to be included in the squad in all three departments.

Vijay Shankar and Shikhar Dhawan are unlikely to be picked in the squad. Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer are likely to be picked in the batting department. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to be dropped for the tour. Deepak Chahar, Khaleed Ahmed and Navdeep Saini are likely to be selected while Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami could be given a rest, reports said.

India were knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-final by New Zealand. The Men in Blue lost by 18 runs. Chasing down the target of 240, the Indian top-order was dismantled for 5 runs. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and one-down batsman Virat Kohli scored one each run. As long as Dhoni was at the crease, the team was in the match. With his dismissal after a brilliant direct throw by Martin Guptill, all the hopes of India were dashed.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App