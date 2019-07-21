BCCI announces squads for West Indies tour, Rishabh Pant picked for all formats, Jasprit Bumrah rested for ODIs, T201s, here all the India squads.

BCCI announces squads for West Indies tour: The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for upcoming West Indies tour, starting from August 3 to September 3. Virat Kohli will be leading the team to West Indies for all the three formats. The wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been named in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not be seen in action in the 50-over series and the shortest format as he has been rested. Khaleel Ahmed has found place in the team. India will be playing two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled-out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to thumb injury, has recuperated and will be seen in ODIs and T20Is.

Here are the squads for all the three formats:

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

