LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case Iran US War vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > “BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

IPL 2026: BCCI introduces tough new regulations for benched players in IPL 2026. From mandatory fitness drills to strict travel bans, find out why the board is cracking down on reserve players and how it impacts teams like CSK, MI, and DC.

MS Dhoni (Image Credits : X)
MS Dhoni (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 9, 2026 09:38:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented minor yet substantial changes to the match-playing regulations for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, emphasizing the movement of substitute players and their access to the field. As reported by Cricbuzz, all teams have been notified of these updated regulations concerning the number of players allowed on the field during breaks and the extent of player movement outside the boundary ropes.

An IPL team can include a maximum of 25 players, with more individuals on the bench than in play. BCCI has introduced new guidelines to enhance the current regulations.

“Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match. They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout, but cannot move between the boundary line and LED advertising boards,” Cricbuzz report stated.

You Might Be Interested In

More to follow…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026

RELATED News

IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Top Knocks From KL Rahul, David Miller in Vain as Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT Beat DC In High-Scoring Thriller — Check Latest Standings on April 8 — DC, GT, KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, RR, MI

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler Hits Five Sixes, Joins Suresh Raina in This Unique IPL Record

PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions

LATEST NEWS

Big Move By Donald Trump: JD Vance-Led US Team To Hold Iran Talks In Pakistan As Israel Bombs Lebanon, Tehran Questions Negotiations

‘That Piece Of….’: Donald Trump Returns To Greenland Push, Issues Fresh Warning; Blasts NATO Over Lack Of Support During Iran War

Iran-US War Not Over: Ceasefire Deal Faces First Crisis As Israel Pounds Lebanon, Tehran Issues Chilling Warning

Who is Jasveen Sangha? ‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced to 15 Years in Matthew Perry Death Case — Is She of Indian Origin?

Did Reza Pahlavi Unfollow Donald Trump And Benjamin Netanyahu After Iran Ceasefire? Social Media Move Sparks Speculation — What We Know

“I Am Head Of The Family, And I Am Nobody For Her,” Rani Kapur Slams Priya Kapur Amid Dispute Over RK Family Trust

9 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

“Will Achieve Goals Either By Agreement Or Resuming Fighting” Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Iran, Says “Finger On Trigger”

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

Pakistan Pretending To Be Peacemaker In US-Iran Ceasefire: Mediator Or Just A Convenient Channel For Washington’s Strategy?

“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match
“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match
“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match
“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

QUICK LINKS