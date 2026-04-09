“BCCI Strikes Again”: IPL 2026 Substitutes Will No Longer Be Allowed To Do This During A Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented minor yet substantial changes to the match-playing regulations for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, emphasizing the movement of substitute players and their access to the field. As reported by Cricbuzz, all teams have been notified of these updated regulations concerning the number of players allowed on the field during breaks and the extent of player movement outside the boundary ropes.

An IPL team can include a maximum of 25 players, with more individuals on the bench than in play. BCCI has introduced new guidelines to enhance the current regulations.

“Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match. They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout, but cannot move between the boundary line and LED advertising boards,” Cricbuzz report stated.

More to follow…