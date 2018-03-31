The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to monitor the workload and the fitness of top 50 Indian cricketers starting from the Indian Premier League 2018 to the World Cup 2019. The board also plans to continue the robust regime in future to select the best players for big tournaments.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to monitor the fitness level and performance of Indian cricketers from the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The Board will keep a track of top 50 Indian players and create a database of their workload and injuries to keep them fresh for the international tournaments. The step from BCCI could see the domestic players go under the scanner and get judged on the basis of their fitness levels before getting a call-up in the national team.

As per a PTI report, the Indian team management is keen on creating a large pool of World Cup prospects and keep a tab on them as they play in the international and the domestic circuit so the board can take the best players to England for cricket’s biggest showdown. The pool would have both domestic and international players who would be brought under a robust performance and fitness monitoring system and the trend will be taken forward aiming for a better future of cricket.

“Yes, the plan is there on the anvil. We want to create a database of 50 players. In those 50 players, 27 are our centrally contracted players (with Mohammed Shami re-inducted) and there will be another 23 players, who will be added to the list. These 23 players will be short-listed during the Indian Premier League,” a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on the condition of anonymity. The BCCI official also stated that the fitness checks will further determine the selection of the players for the big tournaments including the World Cup, someone who fails the standard fitness requirements may miss out.

“Starting from India’s tour of UK (which includes a short tour of Ireland), the national team is going to have enormous amount of workload till 2019 World Cup in England. Those who are performing will have their workload monitored as well as the various parameters of their fitness levels checked. If they don’t attain required levels, they are not likely to be considered for India or India A teams. Physio Patrick Farhart will monitor them at the National Cricket Academy (NCA),” the official added.

With the World Cup in sight, the BCCI is well aware of the fact that India will have to keep the backups ready and provide the senior players with plenty of rest to get the best out of them in England. The 23 players to be brought under the regime will be selected on the basis of their performance in the IPL and domestic circuit with the selection committee playing a big role in it. The fitness of the bowlers has been a concern for India for a while now and the board wants to ensure that it has at least 7-8 bowlers to round the year so the workload can be distributed well. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and other prominent youngsters can be inducted in the list of 50 players shortlisted by the BCCI for the fitness monitoring.

