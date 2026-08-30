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Home > Sports News > BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla offered prayers at the Tirumala temple on August 30, Sunday and expressed complete confidence at the Men in Blue's chances of winning the 2027 World Cup.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India's Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, 'Our Boys Are Fully Prepared'. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India's Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, 'Our Boys Are Fully Prepared'. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 15:16 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla offered prayers at the Tirumala temple on August 30, Sunday and expressed complete confidence at the Men in Blue’s chances of winning the 2027 World Cup. The men’s side has won the last three ICC events but will want to right the wrongs of the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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“We will win the World Cup” – Rajeev Shukla

Speaking to reporters after seeking blessings, Shukla said he prayed for the well-being of everyone.


“We had gone to seek the blessings. We prayed for everybody’s well-being,” Shukla said.


Speaking about the Indian cricket team’s upcoming assignments, Shukla said the recent Sri Lanka Test series had concluded, while upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia were currently in progress.


“The Sri Lanka Test series has just concluded. Upcoming are the Test series with New Zealand and Australia. All these series are currently in progress. Whatever decisions are made after that, you all will be informed,” he said.


On India’s preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027, Shukla expressed confidence in the team and said opportunities were being provided to young players.


“We will win the World Cup. Our boys are fully prepared. Ample opportunities are being provided to new players,” the BCCI Vice President added.


The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka ended 1-0 in favour of Shubman Gill-led India. The visitors registered a commanding 165-run victory in the opening Test in Galle, while the second Test in Colombo ended in a draw after Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha produced a match-saving unbeaten century.


In the Colombo Test, India opted to bat first and posted 503/9, powered by centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (117 off 193 balls, 12 fours) and Dhruv Jurel (115* off 177 balls, nine fours and two sixes). Rishabh Pant contributed with a 63-run knock, while skipper Shubman Gill scored 50. Asitha Fernando was the pick of Sri Lanka’s bowlers with four wickets. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 in their first innings, with Dinusha scoring 103 off 162 balls and Pasindu Sooriyabandara adding 80 off 133 balls. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar claimed three wickets each for India.


Following on, Sri Lanka were reduced to 218/6 before a 112-run partnership between Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha (46) helped the hosts fight back. Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 off 264 balls to complete his third century of the series, as Sri Lanka finished at 429/9 to secure a draw. Earlier, India won the series opener in Galle by 165 runs, with Manav Suthar’s maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 in the first innings playing key roles in the victory.

(With inputs from ANI)

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BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’
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BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’

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BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’
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BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’
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