BCCI has withheld Mohammad Shami's central contract in view of the allegations of domestic violence and cheating made by his wife. According to officials, the board is waiting for the result of an official inquiry and would decide its next course of action once more clarity is thrown upon the matter. Shami's wife had shared that the cricketer has been inflicting mental and physical torture on her for the past two years.

Allegations of domestic abuse and extramarital affairs from wife have put Indian pacer Mohammad Shami’s future in uncertainty as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to withhold his central contract until more clarity emerges over the matter. The cricketer’s name was missing from the list of 26 contracted players released by the board on Wednesday. According to officials, the board has taken cognisance of the issue and is waiting for the result of an official inquiry.

“The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami’s personal life. It is purely a personal matter and the BCCI has nothing to do with it. However, keeping in mind that the woman in question has met the police commissioner of Kolkata, it is only prudent on BCCI’s part to wait for any official inquiry to take place,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. It is important to recall that the pacer’s wife had taken to Facebook to share her side of the story and posted a series of screenshots to verify her claims of cricketer’s extramarital affairs. In several TV interviews, she also revealed how the cricketer has been inflicting mental and physical torture on her since last two years.

Following the allegation by his wife Hasin Jahan, Shami tweeted that there was no truth in the allegations and that it was a conspiracy by someone to damage his career. The pacer had played a pivotal role in the team’s lone Test victory in South Africa.

