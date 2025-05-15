Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
BCCI’s Overseas Player Instructions Affects 7 IPL Teams: What You Need To Know

In a further setback for Gujarat Titans, England’s Jos Buttler is also expected to leave early for international duty, ruling him out of the play-offs.

The BCCI has issued a directive requiring all eight South African players bound for the World Test Championship (WTC) final to return home by May 26. This effectively rules them out of the IPL play-offs.

In addition to this, the BCCI also confirmed that West Indies players will be available for the remainder of the tournament. The update came after the IPL was briefly suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

With a ceasefire now in place, the league is set to resume on May 17, and the final has been rescheduled to June 3, clashing with several international series.

South Africa Stands Firm Amid Scheduling Clash

Despite lengthy negotiations with overseas boards, the BCCI was unable to convince Cricket South Africa (CSA) to extend the availability of its players. South Africa is gearing up for the WTC final against Australia, which begins June 11 at Lord’s.

Notably, all six franchises in South Africa’s T20 league are owned by IPL teams, but this hasn’t influenced CSA’s stance.

The South African squad is expected to assemble in the UK by May 31. However, the IPL play-offs start just two days earlier, on May 29. The same period also overlaps with England’s white-ball home series against the West Indies.

“The South African players must return to South Africa at the latest by Monday, May 26. West Indies players will be available throughout the tournament,” BCCI communicated in an official note to franchises.

Key Players Set to Miss Crucial Stage

The mandatory departure of eight South African players could disrupt team strategies for franchises in the play-off race.

Affected players include Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bangalore), and Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants).

With Sunrisers Hyderabad already out of the tournament, they’ve released Mulder early. Markram may also exit soon as LSG’s playoff chances appear slim.

However, other teams will feel the heat. Jansen has delivered key performances for Punjab Kings. Ryan Rickelton has been a reliable opener for Mumbai Indians.

Stubbs has grown into a vital piece for Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Rabada remains a cornerstone of Gujarat Titans’ bowling unit.

England Stars Also Pulled for National Duty

With multiple key players set to exit, IPL franchises will now need to rethink combinations as the business end of the tournament approaches.

ALSO READ: Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer 'Jail Premier League' In Final vs Capitals | Watch Video

 

