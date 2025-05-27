BCCI’s Patriotic Gesture: IPL 2025 Tribute To Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor Success

KKR, who entered IPL 2025 as defending champions, had a season to forget. Their campaign ended with a brutal 110-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ surprise decision to sideline Venkatesh Iyer in their final group match of IPL 2025 has sparked intense speculation about the all-rounder’s future with the team. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has hinted that the move could signal a long-term strategy by the franchise to release Iyer and potentially rebuy him at a reduced cost in next year’s auction.

Venkatesh Left Out Despite Heavy Price Tag

Iyer, who was acquired for a staggering ₹23.75 crore in the mega auction, was listed as an impact substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad but wasn’t called into action.

“The big news for me from this match was that they didn’t play Venkatesh Iyer. He was in the impact substitute’s list, but you didn’t get him to bat. You got Manish Pandey and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to bat, and you played Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh. You played everyone, but you left Venky out.”

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, interpreted this decision as a signal that KKR might be preparing to release Iyer.

“Is that the indicator that Venky will be released next year? You will release ₹23 crore, and then you may want to buy him back at a lesser price. That is a possibility, but I feel we have got an indicator for next year,” he said.

Batting Woes Behind KKR’s Downfall

KKR, who entered IPL 2025 as defending champions, had a season to forget. Their campaign ended with a brutal 110-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane pointed to the lack of consistent performances from key batters as a major reason for the team’s struggles.

“It’s just that for us as a team, three-four guys were out of form. Where we faltered was at the batting end. As a batting unit, collectively, we couldn’t do well,” Rahane said after the match.

He acknowledged that while the bowling department held up well, the misfiring top and middle order failed to keep the team competitive.

Hope for a Stronger Comeback

Despite the disappointing finish, Rahane expressed faith in the team’s ability to bounce back next season. He believes the experienced players will learn from their setbacks.

“Unfortunately, two-three players were going through that phase for us. And that was the reason we couldn’t do well…But again, they are pretty much experienced enough to handle this situation.

“I’m sure they will come back stronger next year…Rinku (Singh), Raman (Ramandeep Singh), all the players, they will learn from the mistakes and come back stronger.”

With possible squad overhauls on the horizon, KKR may be heading into IPL 2026 with a refreshed strategy—and possibly without one of their most expensive assets.

