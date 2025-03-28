‘B****ch** Nikal’: Why Did Virat Kohli Curse At Rahul Tripathi | Watch

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter, Virat Kohli, was visibly charged up in the high-voltage clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter, Virat Kohli, was visibly charged up in the high-voltage clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Playing at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Kohli made his presence felt not just with his batting but also with his aggressive demeanor on the field.

Rahul Tripathi’s Struggles Continue in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings had high hopes for Rahul Tripathi after securing him for INR 3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise handed him the responsibility of opening the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra, while Ruturaj Gaikwad was moved to No. 3. However, the decision hasn’t quite paid off so far.

In CSK’s tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Tripathi managed just 2 runs, failing to make an impact. Despite his poor start, the team backed him again as an opener against RCB, but his struggles continued.

Hazlewood Gets the Breakthrough, Kohli’s Fiery Send-Off

The second over of CSK’s innings saw Josh Hazlewood delivering a sharp 136.1 kmph bouncer to Tripathi. The batter attempted a pull shot but was late in his response. The ball hit high on his bat and went straight into the hands of Phil Salt at midwicket. Tripathi was dismissed for just 5 runs off 3 balls, which included a boundary.

As he began his walk back to the pavilion, Virat Kohli didn’t hold back his emotions. The RCB stalwart aggressively celebrated the wicket and gave Tripathi a fiery send-off, shouting, “B**chd Nikal”* in a moment of high energy and intensity.

Tripathi’s Poor Record Against Hazlewood

Tripathi’s dismissal at the hands of Hazlewood further exposed his struggles against the Australian pacer. In the IPL, Tripathi has now faced Hazlewood three times and managed to score only 15 runs while getting out twice, proving to be an easy target for the fast bowler.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Fails to Steady the Ship

Following Tripathi’s dismissal, CSK sent in Ruturaj Gaikwad at No. 3, hoping to stabilize the innings. However, the move didn’t work out as Gaikwad was sent packing for a four-ball duck, also falling victim to Hazlewood in the same over. This put CSK in early trouble, with RCB gaining the upper hand in the powerplay.

Aakash Chopra Questions CSK’s Opening Strategy

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on CSK’s decision to open with Tripathi instead of their usual approach. He expressed his surprise over the move and speculated on the team’s thought process.

“What will be the things in focus from Chennai’s perspective? My first question is whether Rahul Tripathi will still open because Chennai surprised us a little in the last match. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra were supposed to come. We were expecting that ‘RR’ combination, but Rahul Tripathi came, and that surprised everyone.

“However, was that a one-game philosophy, or will that continue for many games in this tournament because Chennai don’t change the goalpost very quickly? If they have thought about a pairing or their overseas players, they tend to stay with them for a little longer. Could that be a reason for them to retain Rahul Tripathi so that Ruturaj Gaikwad bats slightly deeper at No. 3 and Rachin bats till the end if Rutu gets out?”

What’s Next for CSK and Tripathi?

With two back-to-back failures as an opener, CSK will now have to rethink their strategy moving forward in the tournament. Will they persist with Tripathi at the top, or will they revert to their tried-and-tested combinations?

On the other hand, RCB, with the ever-animated Virat Kohli leading from the front, will be looking to capitalize on their early momentum and make a strong statement in IPL 2025. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on how Chennai reshapes their batting order and whether Tripathi can finally justify the faith shown in him.

