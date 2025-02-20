Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Be Honest To Yourself, Have Gratitude Towards People’, Here’s Captain Cool MS Dhoni’s Life Tips

‘Be Honest To Yourself, Have Gratitude Towards People’, Here’s Captain Cool MS Dhoni’s Life Tips

While his app promotes the idea of "thoda aur" (a little more), he stressed that it should be balanced with appreciation for what one already has.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Be Honest To Yourself, Have Gratitude Towards People’, Here’s Captain Cool MS Dhoni’s Life Tips

MS Dhoni shared moments with Sanju Samson during the event.


Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as ‘Captain Cool,’ among his fans recently shared insights into his stress-free lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of simplicity, gratitude, and a forgiving attitude. Speaking at the launch of his app “DHONI,” powered by Single.id, Dhoni provided life lessons that have helped him maintain composure both on and off the field.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue


During the event, Dhoni described himself as a “careless individual” in the sense that he does not let public opinions or criticism affect his peace of mind. He highlighted the need to be a bit “careless” in life to manage stress effectively. “We all feel pressure. We always think that someone else’s life is better, but what matters is how you manage stress and how prepared you are,” he said.

“Forgive And Move On”

Dhoni, who is gearing up for what is believed to be his final IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, spoke about the necessity of having a forgiving attitude, a quality he believes is lacking in today’s world. “We have become very revengeful. Just forgive, move on, and be happy in life. Whatever we do, we always wanted to be happy while growing up,” he remarked.

Talking about gratitude, Dhoni advised his fans not to take things for granted. “I think, keep life simple. Be honest with yourself, have gratitude towards people for whatever they have done for you. Don’t always think, ‘this is my birthright’ and keep asking for more,” he said. While his app promotes the idea of “thoda aur” (a little more), he stressed that it should be balanced with appreciation for what one already has.

Addressing the impact of criticism, Dhoni stated that he has never reacted to personal insults from critics or former colleagues. “I always felt that having a smile on your face solves half the problems. Even in uncomfortable situations, have the power to forgive,” he said, reinforcing his philosophy of not letting negativity influence his actions.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild

Filed under

Dhoni App MS Dhoni

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

ICC Penalizes Pakistan For Slow Over Rate In Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand

ICC Penalizes Pakistan For Slow Over Rate In Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand

Pentagon Budget Cuts: What Musk, Hegseth, And Trump’s Plans Mean For US Defense Spending

Pentagon Budget Cuts: What Musk, Hegseth, And Trump’s Plans Mean For US Defense Spending

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Two Indias’ During Rally In Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Two Indias’ During Rally In Rae Bareli

Why Trump Declared Himself ‘King’ After Striking Down New York Congestion Pricing

Why Trump Declared Himself ‘King’ After Striking Down New York Congestion Pricing

Rekha Gupta Takes Charge As New Delhi CM Hours After Oath Ceremony, Vows Not To Waste A Single Day

Rekha Gupta Takes Charge As New Delhi CM Hours After Oath Ceremony, Vows Not To...

Entertainment

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox