‘Be Honest To Yourself, Have Gratitude Towards People’, Here’s Captain Cool MS Dhoni’s Life Tips

While his app promotes the idea of "thoda aur" (a little more), he stressed that it should be balanced with appreciation for what one already has.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as ‘Captain Cool,’ among his fans recently shared insights into his stress-free lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of simplicity, gratitude, and a forgiving attitude. Speaking at the launch of his app “DHONI,” powered by Single.id, Dhoni provided life lessons that have helped him maintain composure both on and off the field.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue



During the event, Dhoni described himself as a “careless individual” in the sense that he does not let public opinions or criticism affect his peace of mind. He highlighted the need to be a bit “careless” in life to manage stress effectively. “We all feel pressure. We always think that someone else’s life is better, but what matters is how you manage stress and how prepared you are,” he said.

“Forgive And Move On”

Dhoni, who is gearing up for what is believed to be his final IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, spoke about the necessity of having a forgiving attitude, a quality he believes is lacking in today’s world. “We have become very revengeful. Just forgive, move on, and be happy in life. Whatever we do, we always wanted to be happy while growing up,” he remarked.

MS Dhoni & Sanju Samson in an event. 🇮🇳 – A beautiful frame…!!!! pic.twitter.com/qFVyqUb4Rm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 19, 2025

Talking about gratitude, Dhoni advised his fans not to take things for granted. “I think, keep life simple. Be honest with yourself, have gratitude towards people for whatever they have done for you. Don’t always think, ‘this is my birthright’ and keep asking for more,” he said. While his app promotes the idea of “thoda aur” (a little more), he stressed that it should be balanced with appreciation for what one already has.

Addressing the impact of criticism, Dhoni stated that he has never reacted to personal insults from critics or former colleagues. “I always felt that having a smile on your face solves half the problems. Even in uncomfortable situations, have the power to forgive,” he said, reinforcing his philosophy of not letting negativity influence his actions.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild