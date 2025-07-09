LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat
Live TV
TRENDING |
Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Bitchat
Home > Sports > “Beard, Bond & Goodbye”: Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Test Retirement at Star-Studded London

“Beard, Bond & Goodbye”: Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Test Retirement at Star-Studded London

At a London charity event on July 9, Virat Kohli finally opened up about his surprise Test retirement, joking that frequent beard coloring signaled it was time. He reflected on his illustrious career, praised Shubman Gill, and shared heartfelt memories with Yuvraj Singh and other cricket legends.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli would continue play in ODIs (Images Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 09:33:24 IST

Nearly two months after sending shockwaves through the cricketing world with his unexpected retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli finally addressed the decision on July 09, 2025. Speaking up at a charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh in London for the YouWeCan Foundation, Virat Kohli used humor and nostalgia to explain his quiet exit from the longest format of the game.

“When You’re Colouring Your Beard Every 4 Days…” Virat Kohli Breaks His Silence with a Smile

Surrounded by cricket legends like Yuvraj, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, and Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli quipped, “I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you’re colouring your beard every four days,” drawing laughter but also signalling the end of an era.

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement in May 2025 via an Instagram post, expressing deep gratitude for the red-ball format he cherished. “It’s not easy — but it feels right,” he wrote. And with that, he closed the chapter on an illustrious Test career that spanned 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and a record-setting seven double hundreds, the most by any Indian. Virat Kohli also became the most successful Indian Test captain, leading the team in 68 matches and winning 40, including India’s historic first series victory in Australia in 2018–19. Since stepping away, he’s maintained a low profile on cricketing matters, only recently returning to congratulate new Test skipper Shubman Gill on his record-breaking knock against England.

From Winning Hearts to Passing the Torch, Virat Kohli Reflects and Celebrates the Next Generation

At the London event, Virat Kohli was in high spirits, catching up with old teammates and sharing heartfelt stories, particularly about his close bond with Yuvraj Singh. He recalled how Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), and Zaheer Khan helped him transition into the Indian team, and how Yuvraj’s World Cup heroics and cancer battle inspired him deeply.

Virat Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is (after India’s T20 World Cup win in the Americas) and would continue to play for India in ODIs. He also fulfilled a lifelong dream earlier this year by helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, yet he reaffirmed his deep respect for Test cricket, calling it a format that stands far above all others.

Also Read: South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal Test Series 2-0

Tags: beardlondonRetirementvirat kohli’yuvraj singh

More News

Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever
Gold Prices Today: Safe Metal Dips, Silver Holds, Trump Tariffs Add Global Market Drama- Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi
July’s Full Moon: When And How To Watch The ‘Buck Moon’ Light Up The Sky
Meet Sabih Khan: Apple’s New Indian-Origin COO Praised by Tim Cook for “Leading from the Heart”
England vs Netherlands: A Must-Win Clash at Women’s EURO 2025 (Where to Watch)
Trump’s Tariffs And Indian Stock Market: Here’s Why His Tariff Tantrums Trigger Caution on Dalal Street
Katie Holmes’ Quiet Social Media Signal Ignites Rumors of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Romance
NRC Notice To Bengal’s Resident Living For 50 Years: Mamata Banerjee Slams Assam Tribunal
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes To Promote Inclusivity And Representation
“Beard, Bond & Goodbye”: Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Test Retirement at Star-Studded London

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?