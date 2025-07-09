“Beard, Bond & Goodbye”: Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Test Retirement at Star-Studded London

Nearly two months after sending shockwaves through the cricketing world with his unexpected retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli finally addressed the decision on July 09, 2025. Speaking up at a charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh in London for the YouWeCan Foundation, Virat Kohli used humor and nostalgia to explain his quiet exit from the longest format of the game.

“When You’re Colouring Your Beard Every 4 Days…” Virat Kohli Breaks His Silence with a Smile

Surrounded by cricket legends like Yuvraj, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, and Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli quipped, “I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you’re colouring your beard every four days,” drawing laughter but also signalling the end of an era.

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement in May 2025 via an Instagram post, expressing deep gratitude for the red-ball format he cherished. “It’s not easy — but it feels right,” he wrote. And with that, he closed the chapter on an illustrious Test career that spanned 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and a record-setting seven double hundreds, the most by any Indian. Virat Kohli also became the most successful Indian Test captain, leading the team in 68 matches and winning 40, including India’s historic first series victory in Australia in 2018–19. Since stepping away, he’s maintained a low profile on cricketing matters, only recently returning to congratulate new Test skipper Shubman Gill on his record-breaking knock against England.

From Winning Hearts to Passing the Torch, Virat Kohli Reflects and Celebrates the Next Generation

At the London event, Virat Kohli was in high spirits, catching up with old teammates and sharing heartfelt stories, particularly about his close bond with Yuvraj Singh. He recalled how Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), and Zaheer Khan helped him transition into the Indian team, and how Yuvraj’s World Cup heroics and cancer battle inspired him deeply.

Virat Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is (after India’s T20 World Cup win in the Americas) and would continue to play for India in ODIs. He also fulfilled a lifelong dream earlier this year by helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, yet he reaffirmed his deep respect for Test cricket, calling it a format that stands far above all others.

Also Read: South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal Test Series 2-0