‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has praised the tournament for its role in shaping Indian cricket’s talent pipeline. Raina, one of the highest run-getters in IPL history, also named some of his favorite young players who are making waves in the league.

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season opener will feature defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. With a storied history in the league, Raina, who scored 5,528 runs in 205 IPL matches, is regarded as one of its finest players, having won multiple titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Raina Applauds the Next Generation of Cricketers

Speaking on JioHotstar, Raina described IPL as more than just a cricket tournament, calling it a global festival. He highlighted the success of young Indian players such as Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh, expressing his admiration for their talent.

“We have seen so many players nurture their skills and transition to the international stage. India has won major tournaments like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and T20 World Cup, with IPL playing a significant role in producing future captains and match-winners,” Raina said.

Key to Success: Consistency and Fearlessness

Raina emphasized the importance of consistency and adaptability for young players. “If you score 500 runs in a season, you can represent your country. Every IPL season is an opportunity to evolve, become more fearless, and improve technique and attitude. IPL is all about stepping up on big occasions and continuously raising your game,” he added.

Echoing Raina’s sentiments, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who scored 4,952 runs in 205 IPL matches, highlighted how the league has revolutionized the sport. “The IPL has taken cricket to a whole new dimension, elevating the game by two or three levels. The evolution has been so rapid that it has left some people struggling to keep up,” he said.

Uthappa noted that IPL’s constant innovation has kept fans engaged and expects the 2025 season to break new records. “We might witness 1,000 sixes, a team scoring 300 runs in an innings, or even a 275-plus run chase. A double hat-trick or a record-breaking 150-plus individual score is also possible. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, IPL surprises you,” he concluded.

With cricket’s biggest T20 extravaganza set to begin, fans worldwide eagerly await another thrilling season of high-octane action, emerging superstars, and unforgettable moments.

