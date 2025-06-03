Behind the Billion-Dollar Dugouts: Meet The Owners Powering IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League isn’t just about cricket—it’s where celebrity, business, and sporting ambition collide. As IPL 2025 approaches, the spotlight is not just on the players and coaches, but also on the high-profile owners who’ve transformed their teams into global brands.

The Indian Premier League isn’t just about cricket—it’s where celebrity, business, and sporting ambition collide. As IPL 2025 approaches, the spotlight is not just on the players and coaches, but also on the high-profile owners who’ve transformed their teams into global brands. From corporate moguls to Bollywood royalty, here’s a look at the people behind the powerhouses.

The Faces Behind the Franchises

Mumbai Indians

Arguably the most successful team in the IPL, Mumbai Indians are owned by Indiawin Sports, part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. But the franchise’s public face has long been Nita Ambani and her son Aakash Ambani, who play a direct role in team decisions. Under their vision, MI has extended its influence to international T20 leagues and women’s cricket.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK’s ownership lies with Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd., a subsidiary of India Cements, led by N Srinivasan. Once a BCCI president and always a cricket strategist, Srinivasan remains one of the most influential figures in CSK’s management, backing the team through highs and lows with unwavering loyalty.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR is as much a showbiz brand as a sports team, thanks to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Along with Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment brings the glitz, while the Mehta Group ensures sound business strategy behind the scenes. Together, they’ve turned KKR into a globally recognized T20 brand.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR is helmed by Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media, with financial muscle from RedBird Capital and media heavyweight Lachlan Murdoch. Though the franchise has changed hands and strategies over the years, it has retained its underdog charm and sharp focus on nurturing young talent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Owned by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group, the operational spotlight often falls on his daughter, Kavya Maran. As CEO, she’s a constant presence during auctions and matchdays, signaling a shift toward younger, more hands-on leadership in the league.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Having debuted in 2022, GT quickly found success. Initially owned by CVC Capital, the franchise changed hands in 2024 when Torrent Group—run by Sudhir and Samir Mehta—bought a 67% stake. Siddharth Patel of CVC continues to hold a share. The team now blends financial power with Ahmedabad roots.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Still on the hunt for their first title, RCB remain one of the most followed teams globally. They are owned by United Spirits, a Diageo company, with Prathmesh Mishra as chairman. From team branding to women’s cricket, RCB has continued to invest in growth beyond just results.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Jointly run by Parth Jindal of the JSW Group and Kiran Kumar Grandhi of the GMR Group, DC is a product of corporate synergy. With Jindal’s aggressive sports strategy and Grandhi’s administrative oversight, the franchise has evolved into a consistent competitor.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

The Kings are ruled by a diverse group: Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karan Paul. While Burman has the largest stake, Zinta remains the most visible during the IPL season, often rallying fans with her courtside energy. Despite inconsistent performances, their brand remains popular.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Business magnate Sanjiv Goenka returned to the IPL fold with LSG in 2021. Backed by the RPSG Group’s financial heft, the team has made strategic investments to become a well-rounded unit. Goenka, known for his meticulous planning, is deeply involved in team-building and infrastructure.