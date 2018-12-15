Manchester United have endured a tough campaign so far, both domestically and in Europe. Serious Question marks have been raised regarding the manager, players, and the management and the fluttering performances on the pitch have exacerbated the fans discontent. Liverpool on the other end of the spectrum has enjoyed their best-ever start to a league campaign and remain the only unbeaten side in the league after Manchester City's defeat last week.

The Liverpool-United rivalry is one of the most decorated traditions of English footbal

Beleaguered Manchester United travel to Merseyside to take on a buoyant Liverpool side who are sitting on top of the Premier League table and have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League after beating Napoli during the week.

Their loss to Valencia in the Champions League was a fair reflection of their season so far – uninspiring, tepid and faltering. Mourinho's teams have generally been built around a solid defense but United have already let in 26 goals so far which is just 2 less than the number they conceded in the whole of last campaign.

Mohammad Salah is somewhat back to his best after scoring a hat-trick last week against Bournemouth and following it up with a crucial winner against Napoli and he will threaten the weak defensive line of United. On the defensive front, Liverpool has let in a league-low 6 goals in 16 matches so far, keeping clean sheets in 10 of those matches.

We're back at Anfield on Sunday for #LIVMUN!😁 Here's a little something to give you that #FridayFeeling… pic.twitter.com/K5UAxyzwr2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2018

The Liverpool-United rivalry is one of the most decorated traditions of English football and with the difference between the teams in terms of points and quality tilted heavily in favour of Liverpool after a long time, this match will be extremely important for both sides. Liverpool could see themselves 19 points ahead of United with a win, which even at this early stage of the tournament would be too big to close. United themselves need a statement of intent to appease their fan base and keep them within touching distance of the top-4 whom they trail by 8 points.

When is the match played?

The match will be played on Sunday, December 16, 2018, and will start at 9:30 PM India time.

Where can you watch the match?

The live coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports SELECT 1 and Star Sports SELECT 1 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

What will be the expected line-ups?

Liverpool: Alisson; Fabinho, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford.

Who will be the players to watch out for?

Liverpool:

Mohamed Salah – Salah is showing last season’s form and he is sitting on the top of the goalscoring charts level on 10 goals with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he could rip apart United’s fragile backline.

Sadio Mane – Mane has been quietly brilliant this season and his pace and dribbling skills can be quite a handful for any team to handle.

Manchester United:

Romelu Lukaku – Lukaku has not been in top goalscoring form this season and his overall record against the perceived top-six sides is abysmal. Lukaku is a top striker and can be a tough opponent on his day. If he starts the match and plays well, it could be the start of a good period for United.

Marcus Rashford – Rashford has been a consistent performer for United with his tireless running and pace and would be influential in leading the United counter-attack.

