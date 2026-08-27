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Home > Sports News > Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) kicked off on August 26, Thursday as the Rotterdam Rockers defeated the Amsterdam Flames comfortably at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.

Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Dublin Guardians X/X)
Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Dublin Guardians X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 12:06 IST

Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) kicked off on August 26, Wednesday as the Rotterdam Rockers defeated the Amsterdam Flames comfortably at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. On August 27, Thursday, Belfast Wolves will take on Dublin Guardians in the second match at the same venue. It will also be a double-header on Friday in the ETPL.

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Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026 Preview

Captained by the dynamic Glenn Maxwell, the Wolves have some exciting T20 superstars like Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, David Miller, Harry Maneti, Lorcan Tucker and Paul Stirling. The bowling unit has some promising names too like Mark Adair, Saurabh Netrawalkar, Chris Jordan, Crishan Kalugamage and Matthew Humphreys.

Meanwhile, the Dublin Guardians will be captained by retired Indian superstar Ravichandran Ashwin, with fellow countryman Vijay Shankar also in the squad. Daryl Mitchell, James Vince, Harry Tector, Muhammad Waseem, Ben Calitz and George Dockrell are some of the promising batting names in the squad. The likes of Josh Little, Harmeet Singh, Chris Wood, Craig Young and Chris Reaves are an inexperienced bunch but will be tasked with the responsibility of carrying their bowling.

Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026 Squads

Belfast Wolves Squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Alexander Roy, Zainullah Ihsan, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Crishan Kalugamage, Saurabh Netravalkar, David Miller, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Chris Jordan.

Dublin Guardians Squad: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Muhammad Waseem, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Greaves, Noah Croes, Craig Young, Matthew Hollard, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Mitchell, James Vince, Chris Wood.

Where to watch Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians ETPL 2026 Match 1 in India?

Fans in India can catch the television telecast of the match on Star Sports, while the live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website. The first of the two matches on Friday gets underway at 15:00 PM IST.

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Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Tags: Belfast WolvesDaily GuardiansETPL 2026European T20 Premier League

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Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
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Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
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