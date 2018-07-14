Belgium beat England 2-0 in 3rd place play-off match at Saint Petersburg stadium on Saturday. Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard put helped Red Devils to a deserved victory after a narrow defeat to France on Tuesday.

England is not bringing anything home after Southgate’s men failed to edge past the Red Devils in the 3rd place match at St Petersburg stadium on Saturday. Belgium scored early with Meunier finding the net in the 4th minute and then in the 82nd minute, Hazard removed any chance of England’s comeback after he surged into the box and drilled into the bottom left-hand corner.

Belgium cruised to a deserved victory after a narrow defeat to France on Tuesday. They may have missed the opportunity to clinch their 1st World Cup crown but they earned pride after their performance in this edition of FIFA.

Meunier returned to play after suspension and scored the earliest goal they have ever scored at the World Cup.

