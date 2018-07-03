FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium register a last-minute victory on Japan in the round of 16 match and entered the quarterfinals. Thanks to Winger Nacer Chadli's last-minute stunner that led Belgium to enter quarter-finals, where they will meet 5-time world champion Brazil on July 6.

In a jaw-dropping encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium defeated Japan 3-2 in Rostov Arena of Russia. With this win, Belgium qualified for quarterfinals and will meet Brazil on July 6. The game between Belgium and Japan was an intense fight as a position in the quarter-finals was on stake. The first half of the match was dire as no goal was scored in starting 45 minutes of the game. Fans were expecting a low scoring match, but the second half was full of thrill, as they witnessed 5 goals and an exciting encounter between both the teams.

The ice was broken by Japanese player Genki Haraguchi in the 48th minute and provided a lead to his side. Genki’s goal boosted enthusiasm in the side. Following his teammate, Takashi Inui scored the second goal for Japan in the 52nd minute of the game. By the time, Japan was on a roll with a lead of 2-0 against Belgium.

But a few minutes later, the table turned around as Jan Vertonghen opened the account for Belgium in the 69th minute. And then it was Marouane Fellaini, who levelled the score in the 74th minute of the game.

The second half of the match was not less than any Bollywood film, which was loaded with thrill, action, drama and climax. There was no result till the 90 minutes of the game as both the teams were at level with 2-2 goals.

Officials added 5 minutes extra to the play and then that happened, which took the victory away from the jaws of Japan. Winger Nacer Chadli scored a late goal in the 90+4 minute of the game and led his team to enter quarter-finals of the match.

