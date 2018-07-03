FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium beat Japan 3-2 in an exciting match of FIFA World Cup 2018 at Rostov Arena. Thanks to winger Nacer Chadli's last-minute stunner, Belgians qualified for the quarterfinals, where they will meet 5-times world champions Brazil on July 6.

In another exciting match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium defeated Japan 3-2 in Rostov Arena of Rostov City in Russia. The victory over Japan took the team to quarterfinals, where they will meet Brazil on Friday, July 6, 2018. The Belgian side was studded with stars like Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. The first half of the match does not yield any goal and the second half was a thriller as 5 goals were scored by both the teams.

Japan’s Genki Haraguchi was the first scorer of the match, who hit the nets in the 48th minute of the game. In the 52nd minute, Takashi Inui provided the second lead to Japan.

Till the 68th minute of the game, it was Japan in the driving seat, in the 69th-minute Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen came ahead and scored the first goal for his side. A beautiful header from the far left corner in Japanese goal was a stunner that brought his team back in the game. A few minutes later, Marouane Fellaini levelled the scores with another header in the 74th minute of the game.

The winning goal came in the last minute of the added-on time from the legs of second substitute Nacer Chadli. The Belgians have two days or so to get their defences up ahead of the exacting they may face at the hands of Neymar, Coutinho and Willian, who was especially fluent in the Brazil-Mexico match.

