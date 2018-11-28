Belgium vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 live stream, when and where to watch: Belgium will face Canada in the debut match of the Hockey World Cup 2018 which will be held in Bhubaneshwar. The match will begin at 5 pm IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports network. The match will be live streamed online on Hotstar, JioTv and Airtel Tv and also on the official youtube page of International Hockey Federation.

Shane McLeod’s daunting Red Lions will face the Canadians who qualified for the Hockey World Cup 2018 in Odisha after they had sunk India in the Hockey World League Semifinals in London last year. Belgium, on the other hand, had won silver after finishing second to Argentina, whereas the Canadians had earned themselves the second spot from the bottom side of the table courtesy a point they had earned by holding India to a draw.

The Red Devils had a steady start this year by thrashing Indian in finals of both legs of the Four-Nations Invitational in New Zealand but could not continue their wonderful run as they finished fifth in the Hockey Champions Trophy.

However, despite their falter at Breda, Belgians have ample quality on their side with players like Vincent Vanasch, Arthur Van Doren, Gauthier Boccard and Loick Luypaert in their quiver. Belgium, who rank-third in the world currently are the clear favourites of this game. Captain Scott Tupper, defensive midfielder Gordon Johnston and shot shopper David Carter would be responsible to carry the Canadian on their shoulders as they lock horns with the formidable Belgians tonight. In the last clash between the Belgians and Canadians, at Hockey World League Finals, Raipur, the Red Devils had thrashed the North Americans to clinch the silverware.

