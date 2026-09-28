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Home > Sports News > Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: Belgium will host France at Stade Roi Baudouin on Monday (Sep 28) in a UEFA Nations League A showdown. The Red Devils, led by new manager Mark van Bommel, will look to build on their 2-0 victory over Italy, while France, under new coach Zinedine Zidane, will aim to continue their winning start after a 1-0 triumph over Turkey.

Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 21:00 IST

Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: Belgium will host France at Stade Roi Baudouin on Monday (Sep 28) in a UEFA Nations League A showdown. The Red Devils, led by new manager Mark van Bommel, will look to build on their 2-0 victory over Italy, while France, under new coach Zinedine Zidane, will aim to continue their winning start after a 1-0 triumph over Turkey.

Belgium head into the contest after Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio scored in their victory over Italy, while France secured three points through a Kylian Mbappe goal against Turkey. However, Mbappe is set to miss the match due to a knee injury. Fans can follow the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League clash across mobile phones, televisions and laptops. Here is how to watch the match live in the UK, USA and India.

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Belgium vs France Team News

Belgium enter the contest after a 2-0 victory over Italy, with Mika Godts opening the scoring in the first half before Dodi Lukebakio sealed the win after the break. The result also marked Belgium’s first clean sheet in five matches. Mark van Bommel will be preparing for his first home fixture as Belgium manager, with the Red Devils aiming to continue their positive start under the new coach.

France began Zinedine Zidane’s tenure with a 1-0 win over Turkey, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe goal. However, the Real Madrid forward picked up a knee injury shortly after scoring and is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks. France will therefore have to cope without their leading attacking threat as they travel to Belgium.

Belgium vs France Live Streaming

For viewers in the UK, Prime Video UK is the streaming destination for Belgium vs France.
In the USA, the game is available through FOX Sports, with FuboTV and ViX also listed among the viewing options.

Indian viewers can watch through Sony Sports Network, with digital coverage available via Sony LIV.

Fans watching on laptops can use the relevant broadcaster’s web service, while mobile viewers can access the match through the associated streaming applications.

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Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

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