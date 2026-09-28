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Home > Sports News > Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

France and Belgium will lock horns in what will only be their second match of the Nations League 2026-27 on September 29, Tuesday. The picturesque King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels will set the stage for the blockbuster and it should keep the fans hooked.

Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: France Football X/Belgian Red Devils X)
Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: France Football X/Belgian Red Devils X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 16:32 IST

Belgium vs France Prediction: France and Belgium will lock horns in what will only be their second match of the Nations League 2026-27 on September 29, Tuesday. The picturesque King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels will set the stage for the blockbuster and it should keep the fans hooked.

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While hosts Belgium’s performance in FIFA World Cup 2026 wasn’t the most encouraging one despite breezing past the likes of Senegal and the United States, they have kicked off their Nations League campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Italy. Historically known to take their campaign deep, Belgium will be keen to live up to that reputation, with the introduction of manager Mark van Bommel introducing a style of play that combines balanced defense and rapid wing play.

France, who have entered a new managerial phase under the legendary Zinedine Zidane, are arguably one of the firm favourites. France began their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Türkiye; however, they failed to win the FIFA World Cup this year despite being amongst the firm contenders, losing to eventual champions Spain in the semi-final. But Leus Bleus will take confidence in knowing that France have a five-match winning streak against Belgium that stretches for nearly a decade.

Belgium vs France, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Belgium vs France, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
  • Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Sunday, September 29 and 20:30 PM Local Time, Sunday, September 28

Where to Watch Belgium vs France Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Belgium vs France Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

Belgium has a few injury concerns, most notably Leandro Trossard, who is unavailable due to recovering from a persistent heel injury. The likes of Jeremy Doku and Thibaut Courtois also remain out of contention for selection.

France suffered a body blow earlier last week as Kylian Mbappe was ruled out due to a left knee injury and has returned to Madrid for rehabilitation. Ousmane Dembele is likely to shift centrally and lead the attack as the main striker. Despite Mbappe getting sidelined, France still have the arsenal in their squad to beat Belgium.

Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Predicted XIs

Belgium predicted XI: Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Moreira, De Bruyne, Godts; De Ketelaere

France predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue

 

Belgium vs France Prediction

France are expected to continue their dominance against the Red Devils, given their recent form. As mentioned above, Mbappe’s absence shouldn’t significantly dent their chances of beating the opposition.

Prediction: France 2-1 Belgium

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Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: belgium national football teamFrance National Football TeamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
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