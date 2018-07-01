Belgium vs Japan Live streaming India Time: Belgium and Japan will play the round of 16 match on July 2, Monday, at 11:30 pm IST. The live stream of the world cup game will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app. The live TV broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Belgium vs Japan Live streaming India Time: Given the star power in Belgium squad, they are expected to easily get the best of high-flying Japan on Monday in the round of 16 match. However, Roberto Martinez will be wary of the threat that the attacking duo Japan – Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa – poses. Whoever gets through the game will play either Brazil or Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Belgium already boasts of a stellar attacking lineup comprising of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne and they will receive a huge boost in defence with the return of Vincent Kompany to fitness. But they will have to be cautious in the upcoming game as Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker are just one booking away from suspension.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Belgium vs Japan match?

Belgium vs Japan will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Belgium vs Japan?

The Belgium vs Japan round of 16 game will be played on July 2, Monday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Belgium vs Japan match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Belgium vs Japan match?

Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Hazard, Mertens; Lukaku

Japan XI: Kawashima; Sakai, Shoji, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Shibasaki; Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui; Osako

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More