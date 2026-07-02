Belgium vs Senegal Highlights: Youri Tielemans’ Late Penalty Completes Stunning 3-2 FIFA World Cup 2026 Comeback

Belgium national football team vs Senegal national football team: In their World Cup Last 32 match in Seattle on Wednesday, Belgium overcame a two-goal deficit to upset Senegal 3-2 after extra time thanks to a penalty kick from Youri Tielemans in the 125th minute, reviving their title ambitions that had appeared hopeless. After a video assistant referee review, Lamine Camara of Senegal moved in on Tielemans as the ball flashed across the face of the goal and conceded the penalty kick. The Belgian completed an incredible comeback by picking out the top corner.

Belgium to face winner from USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belgium now face the winner of Wednesday’s last 32 clash between co-hosts United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the next round in Seattle on Monday.

BEL vs SEN: Senegal bow out despite holding a double-goal lead

Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal a deserved 2-0 lead and they looked to be cruising through to the next round before Belgium netted twice in the final four minutes through Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans to force extra time. It was cruel on Senegal, who controlled much of the 90 minutes and also struck the woodwork twice, but could not see out the game.

They became the fourth African side to bow out in a narrow defeat in the last 32 after South Africa, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and will wonder how they managed to let this one slip. Senegal were inches away from the lead when Ismail Jakobs’ cross from the left was only parried by Thibaut Courtois, but a stretching Sarr could only steer the loose ball onto the post.

Belgium vs Senegal: Habib Diarra scores for Senegal

When the African side did break the deadlock in the 25th minute it was no surprise. Sadio Mane’s cross was headed goalwards by Sarr, but his effort came off the post again. This time the loose ball fell kindly for Diarra, and he side-footed home from seven yards. Maxim De Cuyper forced an excellent save from Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw with a shot that looked to be heading into the top corner as Belgium trailed at the break.

Belgium vs Senegal: Romelu Lukaku comes on as Senegal doubles their lead

Belgium brought on Lukaku for the ineffective Charles De Ketelaere at halftime, but were soon 2-0 down. A stunning long pass from Moussa Niakhate was brilliantly controlled on the chest of Sarr, who held off two defenders before thundering the ball into the net in the 51st minute.

Lukaku inspires stunning comeback as Belgium scores twice in final minutes

Belgium struggled to create clear-cut chances until the final five minutes, and almost out of nowhere turned the game on its head by netting twice in three minutes.

First Lukaku turned the ball in at the near post from Thomas Meunier’s low cross and Leandro Trossard’s ball into the box from deep was headed into the net by Tielemans. Those two had been involved in a heated exchange earlier in the match but it was all smiles and hugs when the equaliser went in, before Tielemans was central again in the winner.

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